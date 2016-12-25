Festival de Verão Pedreira 2017. Confira a programação!

O Festival de Verão Pedreira 2017 já chega com tudo, trazendo o melhor do sertanejo e do axé. Isso mesmo, no dia 30 de dezembro, a dupla sertaneja Henrique & Juliano, junto com a banda Jammil e Uma Noites desembarcam em Guarapari. No total, serão oito mega eventos com variados estilos musicais.

O Festival te faz um convite para “viver a experiência” de um verão diferente. E na arena, muitas novidades na estrutura, formato, segurança, acessibilidade… Neste ano, a Pedreira também está com vendas antecipadas pelo site nacional da Blueticket. E você: já garantiu o seu?

Confira a programação:

30/12 – Abertura Oficial do Verão – Henrique e Juliano e Jammil

1º LOTE

Pista Premium: R$ 50,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 80,00*

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 150,00*

Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 270,00*

2º LOTE:

Pista Premium: R$ 60,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 90,00*

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 180,00*

Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 300,00*

3º LOTE:

Pista Premium: R$ 70,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 100,00*

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 210,00*

Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 350,00*

*valores referentes à meia-entrada

*Camarote Open Bar: área coberta, com banheiros e bar exclusivos. Servirá água, cerveja, espumante, vodka, refrigerantes e sucos variados. Oferece ainda uma vista privilegiada para o palco.

31/12 – Réveillon Pedreira – IPNOTYCA

1º LOTE:

Pista Premium: R$ 90,00*

Camarote Open Bar Feminino: R$ 180,00

Camarote Open Bar Masculino: R$ 200,00

*valor referente à meia-entrada

*Camarote Open Bar: área coberta, com banheiros e bar exclusivos. Servirá água, cerveja, espumante, vodka, refrigerantes e sucos variados. Oferece ainda uma vista privilegiada para o palco.

06/01 – Baile do Comandante

1º LOTE:

Pista: R$ 50,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 80,00*

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 150,00*

Camarote Backstage: R$ 300,00*

*valores referentes à meia-entrada

07/01 – Wesley Safadão e Bell Marques

1º LOTE:

Pista: R$ 60,00* – ESGOTADO

Camarote Vip: R$ 80,00* – ESGOTADO

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 170,00 – ESGOTADO

Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 350,00*

2º LOTE:

Pista: R$ 70,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 100,00*

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 200,00

Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 400,00

*valores referentes à meia-entrada

13/01 – Festa das Patroas: Maraya & Maraisa e Marília Mendonça

1º LOTE:

Pista Premium: R$ 50,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 80,00*

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 150,00*

Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 270,00*

2º LOTE:

Pista Premium: R$ 60,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 90,00*

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 180,00*

Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 300,00*

3º LOTE:

Pista Premium: R$ 70,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 100,00*

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 210,00*

Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 350,00*

*valores referentes à meia-entrada

14/01 – Ivete Sangalo e Aviões do Forró

1º LOTE:

Pista: R$ 70,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 100,00*

Frontstage Open Bar: R$ 180,00

*valores referentes à meia-entrada

20/01 – Guarapa Pop: Nando Reis, Criolo e Armandinho

1º LOTE:

Pista Premium: R$ 50,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 80,00*

2º LOTE:

Pista Premium: R$ 60,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 90,00*

3º LOTE:

Pista Premium: R$ 70,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 100,00*

4º LOTE:

Pista Premium: R$ 80,00*

Camarote Vip: R$ 120,00*

*valores referentes à meia-entrada

21/01 – Baile do Dennis

LOTE PROMOCIONAL

Pista: R$ 70,00*

Camarote: R$ 100,00*

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 170,00** (ESGOTADO)

Backstag: R$ 300,00***

1º LOTE:

Pista: R$ 80,00*

Camarote: R$ 110,00*

Camarote Open Bar: R$ 200,00**

Backstage: R$ 400,00***

*Valores referentes à meia-entrada

**Camarote Open Bar (cerveja, água, suco, refrigerante e drinks com vodka)

***Backstage (All inclusive: cerveja, água, suco, refrigerante, drinks com vodka, ice, whisky, energético, salgados assados, folhados, petiscos e frios)