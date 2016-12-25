Festival de Verão Pedreira 2017. Confira a programação!

O Festival de Verão Pedreira 2017 já chega com tudo, trazendo o melhor do sertanejo e do axé. Isso mesmo, no dia 30 de dezembro, a dupla sertaneja Henrique & Juliano, junto com a banda Jammil e Uma Noites desembarcam em Guarapari. No total, serão oito mega eventos com variados estilos musicais.
O Festival te faz um convite para “viver a experiência” de um verão diferente. E na arena, muitas novidades na estrutura, formato, segurança, acessibilidade… Neste ano, a Pedreira também está com vendas antecipadas pelo site nacional da Blueticket. E você: já garantiu o seu?
Confira a programação:
30/12 – Abertura Oficial do Verão – Henrique e Juliano e Jammil
1º LOTE
Pista Premium: R$ 50,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 80,00*
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 150,00*
Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 270,00*
2º LOTE:
Pista Premium: R$ 60,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 90,00*
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 180,00*
Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 300,00*
3º LOTE:
Pista Premium: R$ 70,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 100,00*
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 210,00*
Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 350,00*
*valores referentes à meia-entrada
*Camarote Open Bar: área coberta, com banheiros e bar exclusivos. Servirá água, cerveja, espumante, vodka, refrigerantes e sucos variados. Oferece ainda uma vista privilegiada para o palco.
31/12 – Réveillon Pedreira – IPNOTYCA
1º LOTE:
Pista Premium: R$ 90,00*
Camarote Open Bar Feminino: R$ 180,00
Camarote Open Bar Masculino: R$ 200,00
*valor referente à meia-entrada
*Camarote Open Bar: área coberta, com banheiros e bar exclusivos. Servirá água, cerveja, espumante, vodka, refrigerantes e sucos variados. Oferece ainda uma vista privilegiada para o palco.
06/01 – Baile do Comandante
1º LOTE:
Pista: R$ 50,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 80,00*
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 150,00*
Camarote Backstage: R$ 300,00*
*valores referentes à meia-entrada
07/01 – Wesley Safadão e Bell Marques
1º LOTE:
Pista: R$ 60,00* – ESGOTADO
Camarote Vip: R$ 80,00* – ESGOTADO
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 170,00 – ESGOTADO
Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 350,00*
2º LOTE:
Pista: R$ 70,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 100,00*
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 200,00
Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 400,00
*valores referentes à meia-entrada
13/01 – Festa das Patroas: Maraya & Maraisa e Marília Mendonça
1º LOTE:
Pista Premium: R$ 50,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 80,00*
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 150,00*
Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 270,00*
2º LOTE:
Pista Premium: R$ 60,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 90,00*
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 180,00*
Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 300,00*
3º LOTE:
Pista Premium: R$ 70,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 100,00*
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 210,00*
Camarote Backstage (all inclusive): R$ 350,00*
*valores referentes à meia-entrada
14/01 – Ivete Sangalo e Aviões do Forró
1º LOTE:
Pista: R$ 70,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 100,00*
Frontstage Open Bar: R$ 180,00
*valores referentes à meia-entrada
20/01 – Guarapa Pop: Nando Reis, Criolo e Armandinho
1º LOTE:
Pista Premium: R$ 50,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 80,00*
2º LOTE:
Pista Premium: R$ 60,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 90,00*
3º LOTE:
Pista Premium: R$ 70,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 100,00*
4º LOTE:
Pista Premium: R$ 80,00*
Camarote Vip: R$ 120,00*
*valores referentes à meia-entrada
21/01 – Baile do Dennis
LOTE PROMOCIONAL
Pista: R$ 70,00*
Camarote: R$ 100,00*
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 170,00** (ESGOTADO)
Backstag: R$ 300,00***
1º LOTE:
Pista: R$ 80,00*
Camarote: R$ 110,00*
Camarote Open Bar: R$ 200,00**
Backstage: R$ 400,00***
*Valores referentes à meia-entrada
**Camarote Open Bar (cerveja, água, suco, refrigerante e drinks com vodka)
***Backstage (All inclusive: cerveja, água, suco, refrigerante, drinks com vodka, ice, whisky, energético, salgados assados, folhados, petiscos e frios)
Ponto de Vendas:
Online: No site nacional da BlueTicket – www.blueticket.com.br
Pontos de Venda Nacionais: http://www.blueticket.com.br/?secao=Sobre&item=PontosdeVenda
Pontos de Venda na Grande Vitória: Lojas Jaklayne Jóias (Vila Velha, Vitória, Campo Grande e Serra) / Loja Soft Modas (Guarapari) e Acesso Vip (Shopping Vitória)